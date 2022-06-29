Huber Heights mayor, NAACP president argue over hiring claims

“Nowhere in that email did I promise a vote. I believe my email contradicts the accusations made by Dr. Foward,” Gore said Wednesday. “So, let me be clear: I did not promise Dr. Foward a vote, I did not lie to Dr. Foward, and therefore I did not fail Dr. Foward in any way.”

Gore’s email in question, obtained by Dayton Daily News via a public records request, says, “In regard to the city manager search, there was a recommendation and a second by council to place Mr. Richard Dzik on the agenda at Monday’s meeting to be hired as the next city manager of Huber Heights. It is my belief that the recommendation deserves a fair up or down vote by all members of council and that is my hope. If that doesn’t happen, there has been a recommendation to start the search process all over. We will see together how this process comes to a close in the coming week(s).”

Foward held his own press conference at noon Wednesday at the Dayton NAACP headquarters, during which he addressed the part of Gore’s email which said the vote to appoint Dzik deserves a vote by all members of the council.

“One council member was not there (at Monday’s meeting), but you handle the business of Huber Heights throughout the whole meeting,” Foward said. “You conducted all other business, voted up or down on all other business, without the presence of the (missing) council member ... so, that should not stop you from having an up or down vote for Mr. Richard Dzik.”