Huber Heights mayor, NAACP president argue over hiring claims

NAACP Dayton Unit President Derrick Foward, shown in this file photo, has complained about the city of Huber Heights' hiring process for a new city manager. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

NAACP Dayton Unit President Derrick Foward, shown in this file photo, has complained about the city of Huber Heights' hiring process for a new city manager. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

21 minutes ago

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore and Dayton NAACP President Derrick Foward held dueling press conferences Wednesday, arguing over the city’s ongoing, pained city manager hiring process.

After Monday’s city council meeting, where Gore delayed a vote on hiring candidate Richard Dzik, Foward claimed Gore had “promised” a vote would take place that day.

“It was very disingenuous on the part of (Mayor Gore), who actually sent me an email saying there was going to be an up-or-down vote, and that if it wasn’t an up-or-down vote, then they would go to the next steps, (which) are to restart the process,” Foward said Monday, referring to a June 25 email from Gore to Foward.

Gore said Tuesday, and again during Wednesday’s press conference at Huber Heights city hall, that he did not guarantee a vote would take place Monday, but that he’d stated a resolution to appoint Dzik would appear on the agenda.

“Nowhere in that email did I promise a vote. I believe my email contradicts the accusations made by Dr. Foward,” Gore said Wednesday. “So, let me be clear: I did not promise Dr. Foward a vote, I did not lie to Dr. Foward, and therefore I did not fail Dr. Foward in any way.”

Huber Heights Mayor, Jeff Gore along with the City Council and the Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission worked together on a resolution denouncing racism and discrimination and declaring both a public health crisis. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Huber Heights Mayor, Jeff Gore along with the City Council and the Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission worked together on a resolution denouncing racism and discrimination and declaring both a public health crisis. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Huber Heights Mayor, Jeff Gore along with the City Council and the Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission worked together on a resolution denouncing racism and discrimination and declaring both a public health crisis. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Gore’s email in question, obtained by Dayton Daily News via a public records request, says, “In regard to the city manager search, there was a recommendation and a second by council to place Mr. Richard Dzik on the agenda at Monday’s meeting to be hired as the next city manager of Huber Heights. It is my belief that the recommendation deserves a fair up or down vote by all members of council and that is my hope. If that doesn’t happen, there has been a recommendation to start the search process all over. We will see together how this process comes to a close in the coming week(s).”

Foward held his own press conference at noon Wednesday at the Dayton NAACP headquarters, during which he addressed the part of Gore’s email which said the vote to appoint Dzik deserves a vote by all members of the council.

“One council member was not there (at Monday’s meeting), but you handle the business of Huber Heights throughout the whole meeting,” Foward said. “You conducted all other business, voted up or down on all other business, without the presence of the (missing) council member ... so, that should not stop you from having an up or down vote for Mr. Richard Dzik.”

