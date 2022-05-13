Huber Heights councilman walks out during vote on townhome development

Lyons said he is against the project for multiple reasons, including that numerous residents within his ward have been vocal about their opposition, as well as concerns regarding inadequate staffing of emergency response personnel to meet demand from a growing population.

“The residents in The Oaks are vehemently opposed to it, so I’m representing my constituents,” Lyons said. “I’m not against the development in that area, per say, it’s just this type of development didn’t follow the comprehensive plan that we had set for the city with (regard) to duplexes.”

According to Lyons, the comprehensive plan calls for “single family detached homes,” and Campbell Berling’s development plan includes both detached homes and some duplexes.

Given this, Lyons said his only option to stop the development plan from moving forward in its current state was to walk out of the meeting in protest.

The developer could submit another application to start the approval process over again, however, it is unclear if there are plans to do so. Representatives of Campbell Berling declined to comment on the issue.