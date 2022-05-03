Planned Huber Heights subdivision reduces density in response to resident concerns

HUBER HEIGHTS — The developer behind a new subdivision in Huber Heights has altered its project proposal from 132 townhomes to 97 in response to resident pushback.
Campbell Berling originally submitted an application to the city late last year which detailed plans to build 132 townhomes on nearly 23 acres on Bellefontaine Road near Chambersburg Road, adjacent to The Oaks of Huber Heights development.
Following resident feedback questioning the planned development’s density and the effect this may have on surrounding home values, the developer withdrew its application and in March of this year submitted an updated application, which decreases the density to 97 units, or approximately 4.33 units per acre.
The average lot size in the proposed development will be 6,937 square feet, according to planning commission documents. Each unit, both attached and detached, will include a two-car garage and a driveway for parking.
Documents say the developer also plans to utilize landscaping to provide buffering and screening along Bellefontaine Road.
Planning commission on March 29 recommended approval for the developer’s request to rezone the 23 acres from agricultural to planning residential, as well as for the lower density development plan.
In late April, city council held a first reading on this request, with a second reading scheduled for the May 9 meeting.
