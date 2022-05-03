Planned Huber Heights subdivision reduces density in response to resident concerns

Campbell Berling originally submitted an application to the city late last year which detailed plans to build 132 townhomes on nearly 23 acres on Bellefontaine Road near Chambersburg Road, adjacent to The Oaks of Huber Heights development.

Explore Subdivision with 132 homes planning for Huber Heights

Following resident feedback questioning the planned development’s density and the effect this may have on surrounding home values, the developer withdrew its application and in March of this year submitted an updated application, which decreases the density to 97 units, or approximately 4.33 units per acre.