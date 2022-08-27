Huber Heights to expand Thomas Cloud Park by 9 acres

Interim City Manager of Huber Heights Bryan Chodkowski said the acquisition will provide a benefit to both cities.

“This allows (Huber Heights) to grow the recreational space in our busiest park and limit the stress on our roadways while supporting our neighbor, the city of Riverside,” he said, noting that there are no detailed plans for the extended park space.

“In the short term, the lands will be held as passive recreation space,” Chodkowski said. “In the long term, we will work with our programming partners to identify specific activation of that space.”

Earlier this month, Riverside council approved a resolution in support of the expansion of Thomas Cloud Park.

“(The city of Riverside) is not committing any money, we’re committing to being a good partner in the process if (Huber Heights) wants to pursue expanding the park and increasing access in the future for their residents and ours,” Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch said during an Aug. 11 work session.

According to the purchase agreement, the price for purchase of the 9-acre parcel by Huber Heights will be determined via appraisal by a third party or by the developer’s proposed price of $18,000 per acre, whichever amount is greater.

Huber Heights will have five years from the date of the agreement to complete acquisition, with the purpose being to allow the city sufficient time and opportunity to apply for grant funding necessary to purchase the acreage. In the meantime, Huber Heights will make earnest deposit payments to Oakes Tree Development annually until the sale is finalized.