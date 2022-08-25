Dogtown building last to be razed before $40M Huber Heights project starts

The building at 6121 Brandt Pike is the last to be razed as part of the Marian Meadows project spearheaded by Homestead Development LLC. Following the demolition, Homestead will take ownership of the property, Chodkowski said.

The full scope of the redevelopment plans for the former shopping center, located just north of Fishburg in the 6100 block of Brandt Pike, will include construction of a 135-unit senior living facility, a 196-unit apartment complex, a new facility to house the Senior Center and additional city administration space, and upgrades to public streets with utilities.

Chodkowski said in February the city’s administrative staff is in need of additional space for several departments, including the tax and water divisions, both of which are currently leasing space in the Huber Centre plaza on Chambersburg Road.

The two housing developments will be built on the west edge of the Brandt Pike property in what is now largely green space, just north of the Huber Boosters building on Fishburg, extending east to include the area of the Dogtown building set to be demolished.

On July 22, city staff met with LWC Inc. architectural firm, which conducted an assessment study earlier this year for the Senior Center and city administration facility.

“Staff met with LWC to review conceptual site locations and building shapes ... The architect is now assembling an initial draft floor plan,” Chodkowski said in an email Tuesday. “Once completed, the initial floor plan will be reviewed with both the Huber Seniors and the clerk of council to get their feedback and recommendations.”

Chodkowski anticipates receiving the initial draft of plans in September.

Earlier this year, Matt Canterbury of Homestead said construction will begin around October of this year, with an estimate of October 2024 as a target for completion.

Once completed, the project is estimated to bring in a total of $7.1 million in tax revenue to the city through calendar year 2053, according to documents from the city.

The redevelopment boom in this area also includes the Dayton Metro Library’s new Huber Heights branch, on the east side of the Brandt Pike site. Construction began in June and is expected to be completed in spring 2023.