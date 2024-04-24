Huber Heights man gets 5 years in chase, crash that seriously injures Ohio woman

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police officers on patrol Dec. 28, 2023, in the 3200 block of Valerie Arms Drive saw a stolen orange Dodge Charger with Indiana plates and recognized the driver as McNary, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“As officers got behind the vehicle and activated their lights and sirens, McNary ignored their commands and fled in the vehicle. McNary fled at a high rate of speed through residential areas, running stop signs and red lights. McNary fled for 16 minutes with disregard for the public’s safety,” the affidavit stated.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Second Street and Brooklyn Avenue. McNary was headed east at excessive speed on West Second Street and did not stop for the posted four-way stop sign at the intersection and struck a 2010 Honda Accord headed north on Brooklyn Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The Accord, driven by a 34-year-old North Ridgeville woman, was trapped after the car overturned. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

McNary suffered minor injuries and also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. His passenger, a 15-year-old Dayton boy, was taken to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries, the report stated.

Police found a modified and loaded Glock 45 9mm pistol with two serial numbers in the Charger.

During an interview with police, McNary reportedly admitted driving the Charger and fleeing from police because he had a warrant. He also said the firearm found in the car was his, according to the affidavit.

As part of his plea agreement, counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle were dismissed.