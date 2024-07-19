Huber Heights may vote Monday on Bethel Twp. annexation

The resolution to accept the annexation appears on city council’s Monday agenda as the issue’s first reading but Mayor Jeff Gore said Friday he anticipates a vote to take place.

The land in question lies immediately north of the Carriage Trails subdivision in southern Miami County, just south of U.S. 40 and west of Brandt Pike (Ohio 201). Most of the parcel was subject to a similar, previous annexation request that was never finalized, because Huber Heights council didn’t vote on that petition within legal time limits, citing a lack of consensus.

Council is also expected to vote Monday on an accompanying resolution authorizing a pre-annexation agreement between the city and Carriage Trails Co. LLC, an arrangement which would outline the expectations and responsibilities of both parties as it relates to the annexation and subsequent development of the land.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

As part of the agreement, the developer would donate 16 to 18 acres of land in the Carriage Trails II development to construct a new school and public park, along with 2.5 acres in the Carriage Trail I development, subject to the homeowners association, for a new fire station.

Council documents show the agreement would also stipulate the city and developer work to amend a 2009 agreement related to how future Tax Increment Financing (TIF) proceeds are distributed.

The city held a “due diligence” meeting about the petition in June, during which council members and staff discussed these potential stipulations.

Some Bethel Twp. leaders and residents addressed council members during the meeting, expressing strong opposition to the annexation.

Those against the move said they’re worried about the potential overcrowding of Bethel schools if hundreds more homes are built on the annexed property. They also questioned whether adequate public services would be provided to the annexed land, and disliked the loss of a rural feel many associate with Bethel Twp.