Huber Heights council delays city manager vote again

The planned vote to appoint a new Huber Heights city manager was delayed again Monday night.
At its scheduled meeting Monday, City Council held a first reading on a resolution to appoint finalist Richard Dzik to the city manager role. Dzik has served as the city of Mount Vernon’s safety service director since the end of 2019.
However, citing the unanticipated absence of Councilman Ed Lyons, Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore called for the resolution to have its second reading at a future meeting, in order to allow all council members to cast their vote.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set for Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m.
The human resources firm Baker Tilly vetted applicants and presented Huber Heights council with four candidates — Dzik, John Russell, Gerald Smith and Luke Sims.
Last month, council voted 4-3 against a resolution to approve preliminary contract language related to the appointment of John Russell.
In a meeting earlier this month, Councilman Ed Lyons tried to add a resolution approving candidate Gerald Smith for the city manager position. The motion was rejected 4-3.
Then council made a preliminary offer to Sims, but he declined it “to pursue another opportunity,” according to documents obtained from Baker Tilly.
If the resolution to appoint Dzik fails, Baker Tilly will restart the search process, in accordance with terms outlined in the original contract.
Former City Manager Rob Schommer, who served in the position for over seven years, resigned amid controversy in March 2021. Bryan Chodkowski has filled in as interim city manager pending appointment of a new candidate.
