Huber Heights council delays city manager vote again

Last month, council voted 4-3 against a resolution to approve preliminary contract language related to the appointment of John Russell.

In a meeting earlier this month, Councilman Ed Lyons tried to add a resolution approving candidate Gerald Smith for the city manager position. The motion was rejected 4-3.

Then council made a preliminary offer to Sims, but he declined it “to pursue another opportunity,” according to documents obtained from Baker Tilly.

If the resolution to appoint Dzik fails, Baker Tilly will restart the search process, in accordance with terms outlined in the original contract.

Former City Manager Rob Schommer, who served in the position for over seven years, resigned amid controversy in March 2021. Bryan Chodkowski has filled in as interim city manager pending appointment of a new candidate.