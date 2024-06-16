Huber Heights offer free yard waste drop off, mulch pick up location

The drop-off site is open for Huber Heights residents to take their yard waste (no grass) and to pick up free mulch.
The yard-waste site is located on the north side of Interstate 70 at 8201 Wildcat Road. The site is open now until Oct. 24, on Thursdays from 7:30-11:30 a.m., and the first Saturday of each month from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The city of Huber Heights grinds the leaves and other collected debris to make quality leaf and wood mulch, which is available to residents for free. During operational hours, wood chips and leaf compost material are available for residents to take home.
Acceptable yard waste material includes brush, leaves, plants, and tree limbs that are no longer than 8 feet and no larger than 6 inches in diameter. Only citizens with proof of residency can drop off acceptable yard waste material, and contractors are not permitted to drop off material. Unacceptable materials include trash, dirt, topsoil, grass, firewood, stumps, and construction materials.
For more details on the yard-waste site, visit www.hhoh.org.