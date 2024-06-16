Huber Heights offer free yard waste drop off, mulch pick up location

The city of Huber Heights grinds the leaves and other collected debris to make quality leaf and wood mulch, which is available to residents for free. During operational hours, wood chips and leaf compost material are available for residents to take home.

Acceptable yard waste material includes brush, leaves, plants, and tree limbs that are no longer than 8 feet and no larger than 6 inches in diameter. Only citizens with proof of residency can drop off acceptable yard waste material, and contractors are not permitted to drop off material. Unacceptable materials include trash, dirt, topsoil, grass, firewood, stumps, and construction materials.

For more details on the yard-waste site, visit www.hhoh.org.