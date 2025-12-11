Huber Heights places 1-year moratorium on gas stations, car washes

“We have a new zoning code rewrite coming; this will give us time to take a pause and see what it does for the region,” City Manager John Russell said during the Dec. 8 council meeting.

Moratoriums are a common tool used by municipalities to control the types and number of developments that may be constructed and in what location, according to the city’s Law Director Chris Conard.

“You see this (used) all the time with cannabis dispensaries, group homes, and other things because you want to get it right,” Conard said. “This allows for reflection, thought, and a consideration of what’s in the best interest of the community.”

The city currently has more than 20 gas stations.

In the past three years alone, several big-name gas stations have flocked to the city.

This includes Wawa, which will open next week at 4949 Chambersburg Road; Buc-ee’s, set to open in April; and Sheetz, which currently has two open locations, one on Old Troy Pike and the other at the corner of Executive Boulevard and Brandt Pike.

“The good thing is that competition has driven some of the older (fueling) facilities to make sure they start upkeeping, upgrade facades, and remodel existing facilities,” Mayor Jeff Gore highlighted. “... Ultimately, we do need to take a breath, step back, and let the existing businesses absorb the traffic.”

The moratorium will allow the city to better plan for its future, Councilman Don Webb said.

“The future holds for Huber Heights a more well planned out use of our land,” Webb said. “We’re going to have the proper areas for automotive-related industries and businesses. We are going to have the proper areas for more retail. We will use that broader overview to revise our whole zoning code.”

The zoning code revision process will begin in 2026, Russell said.