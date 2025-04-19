Huber Heights police investigating arson, death connection

Huber Heights police are investigating a possible connection between an arson incident and a death Friday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a possible arson at the 6400 block of Chambersburg Road around 4:13 p.m., according to the Huber Heights Police Department.
Police said during the investigation, a separate call was received for a male with a gunshot wound to the head.
“At this time, it is believed the two calls are connected, and Huber Heights Detectives are working both scenes,” police said.
No other details were immediately available.
In Other News
1
1 injured in Darke County crash into tree
2
More than 40 spots at Kings Island have food and snacks: Here’s what is...
3
DEI, immigration protests, Honda rumors - Local impacts of federal...
4
Sinclair has record amount graduate with degrees from College Credit...
5
Election 2025: Four compete for three seats in Troy city council...
About the Author