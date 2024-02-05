BreakingNews
Addressing local lead contamination concerns: 5 things to know

Huber Heights police investigating Saturday shooting

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Police are continuing to investigate after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Huber Heights Saturday.

Around 5:11 p.m., Huber Heights officers responded to a report of a shooting on Troy Villa Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a man with a scratch on his thumb who said he was shot, according to a press release.

ExploreAddressing local lead contamination concerns: 5 things to know

The man declined a medic.

Officers were told the incident started after a group of males showed up on the street and began arguing with the man and his family, police said.

During the argument, a suspect reportedly fired a gun.

The group fled before police arrived.

Detectives responded to the scene and are working to identify the shooter and any accomplices, according to police.

In Other News
1
Troy schools have another false active shooter alarm
2
Addressing local lead contamination concerns: 5 things to know
3
WATCH LIVE: Dayton Public Schools to interview three superintendent...
4
12 florists you should know for Valentine’s Day from our Best of Dayton...
5
Dayton Tenant Union wants a seat at the housing table. But will it get...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top