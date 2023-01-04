Huber Heights police to step up traffic enforcement in busy Old Troy Pike area

HUBER HEIGHTS — Beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, the Huber Heights Police Department will actively monitor the busy intersection at Old Troy Pike and Merily Way in response to mounting concerns from residents regarding traffic issues in the area.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the police department said two officers will be assigned to oversee the intersection during peak travel times. One officer will be monitoring traffic while the second officer will be making traffic stops on observed traffic violations, according to the post.
“The goal of these efforts is to observe, detect, and prevent traffic violations while increasing the flow of thru traffic,” the post states. “All enforcement action will be done in a fair, firm, impartial, and professional manner.”
In recent months, dozens of residents have taken to Facebook to share their grievances with the intersection, which is a busy area immediately south of I-70 on Old Troy, with multiple restaurants, hotels, a Kroger grocery and other stores.
Many describe repeated instances of cars attempting to turn left onto Merily Way without having assured clear distance, and often without having the right of way, subsequently becoming stopped in the intersection, blocking the flow of traffic on Old Troy Pike.
Others describe stop-and-go traffic conditions during peak hours, at times resulting in chain-reaction crashes.
In November, Mayor Jeff Gore posted on his official account, and in multiple Huber Heights discussion groups, about the issue, asking for input from residents about potential fixes, including the implementation of traffic cameras at the intersection.
“I will admit, in general, I have been opposed to traffic cameras, however, after the time I’ve spent watching cars ignore the lights and block the intersection, I’m becoming more open to it,” Gore wrote.
Feedback on the post was varied, with some residents in support of the proposal for traffic cameras and others against it. No official action has been taken to move forward with the idea.
