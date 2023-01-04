Huber Heights police to step up traffic enforcement in busy Old Troy Pike area

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the police department said two officers will be assigned to oversee the intersection during peak travel times. One officer will be monitoring traffic while the second officer will be making traffic stops on observed traffic violations, according to the post.

“The goal of these efforts is to observe, detect, and prevent traffic violations while increasing the flow of thru traffic,” the post states. “All enforcement action will be done in a fair, firm, impartial, and professional manner.”