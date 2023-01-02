Top news stories for 2022 in Huber Heights

‘Brick signing’ marks beginnings of new Huber Heights library

Construction began this summer on the Dayton Metro Library’s new Huber Heights branch.

Located on Brandt Pike, the new library is one piece of the construction boom around the former Marian Meadows site, which will include a new senior center and a $40 million housing development.

The 27,000-square-foot building, which will be the second-largest branch in the Dayton Metro Library system next to the Northwest branch, is the last structure built with money from a $187 million bond levy passed by voters in 2012.

Huber Heights council votes to pause city manager search process

Council voted in July to temporarily pause its search for a new city manager for a period of up to six months.

The decision followed a pained, months-long search process, which included accusations of obstruction, bias, and political ploys amongst members of council.

Following the resignation of City Manager Rob Schommer in March 2021, the interim manager position was first filled by Scott Falkowski until Chodkowski took over in November. Prior to Schommer’s resignation, Chodkowski and Falkowski served in the city’s two assistant city manager positions. Now, Chodkowski is temporarily filling all three of these roles.

Huber schools tech expansion project advances without permanent makerspace additions

Construction on the $7.1 million technology expansion at Wayne High School began in September following a stall in the planning stages that school officials said was due to rising inflation and costs of materials.

Earlier this year, the district announced plans to use around $7 million of its total $16.9 million in ESSER funding to construct career technology classrooms at Wayne High School, as well as permanent makerspace labs at each of the five elementary schools.

Due to cost constraints, the board re-evaluated these plans, ultimately deciding to nix the makerspace labs and continue with a plan to construct tech labs, which will allow students to experience hands-on education within the construction/electric/carpentry, HVAC and welding fields.

Rose Music Center reports profits of $1.2M in 2022

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Seven years into operations, The Rose Music Center has become a significant financial asset to the city of Huber Heights, with the venue reporting profits totaling $1.2 million in 2022.

Construction of the $19.3 million music center, at 6800 Executive Blvd., started in 2013 and the Rose opened in 2015. The facility was paid for with tax increment financing (TIF) funding, according to city officials.

Along with serving as an amenity for the community, the profit generated from the venue finances other assets within the city, Gore said.

“It helps us pay for the parks and things like that without the need to have a recreation levy like many other cities have,” he said. “It’s a great revenue generator for the city.”