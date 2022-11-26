Woman detained after waving around a gun, Huber Heights police say

Callers told Huber Heights police that a woman was waving around a gun, yelling and firing shots Friday afternoon.
Police detained the woman without incident, according to a release from Huber Heights.
The first call came in at 3:01 p.m., according to Huber Heights dispatch.
Officers responded to the 4600 block of Resthaven Road on reports of a woman waving a gun around and yelling, the release said. Additional callers said the woman was firing rounds from the weapon.
No one was shot or injured, the release said.
She was taken into custody without incident. No additional details were available regarding potential charges.
