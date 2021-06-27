Huber Heights residents concerned about trash bill increases

Huber Heights residents were surprised last week when trash and recycling bills from Republic Services arrived higher than anticipated for many people.
Bryan Chodkowski, Huber Heights assistant city manager, said the city is looking into the issue and expects to have an explanation and a plan after Tuesday. The city is hoping to communicate that information out early next week.
However, Chodkowski said Republic will waive late fees for any customer in good standing who holds payment on their first bill of the new contract, until Republic can get a clear answer to the city on the billing issue. If your bills are on autopay and your bill is found to be in error, credit will be issued to your account.
Republic did not respond to a request for comment from the Dayton Daily News.
Huber Heights renewed their contract with Republic this year with a price increase for the first time since 2013. The first year will be $14.54 per month, which includes weekly trash pickup, biweekly recycling, a 10% senior discount and no fuel surcharge, said interim city manager Scott Falkowski. The contract is for five years and includes price changes each year. Republic worked with Huber Heights previously and the contract was $11.19 per month.
Huber Heights had three bids for their trash services, but Republic ended up with the bid after Rumpke pulled out of the process, citing problems with staffing.
The new contract with Republic begins on July 1. It’s not clear why current bills show an increase, though many residents pay quarterly or yearly, so that could be a factor. Chodkowski said one issue was the short time frame the city had to communicate rate increases before the new contract.
He said from their conversations, Republic believes the bills are correct, and a detailed accounting of the bills should be available by calling Republic customer services.
Mayor Jeff Gore said in a Facebook post to residents that the bills Republic has sent out appear to be a yearly bill broken into 11 months and then broken down by quarter.
“That’s the reason there are some extra $6-$7 bills, and some bills that are in the $50 range,” he said. “It’s impossible to give an example of everyone’s bill on this post but I wanted to try and help you understand what the main issue seems to be.”