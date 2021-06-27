Huber Heights residents concerned about trash bill increases

Huber Heights had three bids for their trash services, but Republic ended up with the bid after Rumpke pulled out of the process, citing problems with staffing.

The new contract with Republic begins on July 1. It’s not clear why current bills show an increase, though many residents pay quarterly or yearly, so that could be a factor. Chodkowski said one issue was the short time frame the city had to communicate rate increases before the new contract.

He said from their conversations, Republic believes the bills are correct, and a detailed accounting of the bills should be available by calling Republic customer services.

Mayor Jeff Gore said in a Facebook post to residents that the bills Republic has sent out appear to be a yearly bill broken into 11 months and then broken down by quarter.

“That’s the reason there are some extra $6-$7 bills, and some bills that are in the $50 range,” he said. “It’s impossible to give an example of everyone’s bill on this post but I wanted to try and help you understand what the main issue seems to be.”