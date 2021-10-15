Huber Heights school board votes against extending mask mandate

Masks are no longer mandatory for students at Huber Heights schools except for on buses, according to a district policy released by the schools on Friday.
All other COVID-19 response guidelines in the ”Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan will remain in effect, the district said.
Cassie Dietrich, spokesman for the district, said the original mask mandate for the district expired Friday.
At the school board meeting on Thursday night, superintendent Mario Basora recommended the mandate be extended through Nov. 13, but the board voted 3-2 against extending the mandate.
