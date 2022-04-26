Huber Heights school district narrows superintendent search to 3

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights school board has narrowed down its list of candidates for superintendent to three finalists, with a second round of interviews set to take place this week.
The three finalists include Tracy Reed, chief academic officer for Sandusky City Schools; Maura Horgan, assistant superintendent for Newark City Schools; and Jason Enix, superintendent for Reading Community Schools.
Reed has held positions in multiple school systems, according to the Sandusky City Schools website. This includes a role as a teacher and assistant principal within the Cleveland Metropolitan School District; a principal for Maple Heights City Schools; as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction with Benton Harbor Area Schools in Michigan; and as chief academic officer for Fort Wayne Community Schools in Indiana.
Horgan has worked for the Newark City School District since 1990, according to her LinkedIn page, including as a teacher, assistant high school principal, as director of curriculum and secondary curriculum, and currently as assistant superintendent.
Enix is a 1993 graduate of Wayne High School in Huber Heights. He’s served in the position of superintendent for Reading Community City School District since 2020, according to the district’s website. He has previously served as assistant superintendent for Beavercreek City Schools, assistant principal at West Carrollton Middle School, principal at Lebanon Junior High, and as a teacher.
Huber Heights school board President Robert Mullins thanked the public for its patience throughout the months-long search, which began in January following the resignation of Superintendent Mario Basora.
“We know that, although there are always reservations about a change in leadership, having a new leader for our district is also exciting because it opens doors for future growth,” Mullins said in a letter to district families this week.
Along with the second round of interviews, candidates will also meet with a group of selected district staff, parents, and community members this week. According to Mullins, the board will consider the group’s feedback when making its final decision.
