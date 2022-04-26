Huber Heights school district narrows superintendent search to 3

Huber Heights school board President Robert Mullins thanked the public for its patience throughout the months-long search, which began in January following the resignation of Superintendent Mario Basora.

“We know that, although there are always reservations about a change in leadership, having a new leader for our district is also exciting because it opens doors for future growth,” Mullins said in a letter to district families this week.

Along with the second round of interviews, candidates will also meet with a group of selected district staff, parents, and community members this week. According to Mullins, the board will consider the group’s feedback when making its final decision.