Huber schools re-evaluating construction project as costs soar

A set of alternatives has been created, and interim Superintendent Kelly Spivey was asked to share it with the school board, Dietrich said Wednesday. She added that the board is likely to schedule a work session to discuss the issue in the next few weeks.

The largest portion of the project — renovating and adding to a Wayne High School building to create three career tech labs for student use — is still expected to be completed as planned.

The building to be renovated is attached to the school’s Performing Arts Center, but detached from the main high school building by a driveway. It is not currently used for any active learning and has instead served as a place for storage and some athletic locker rooms, according to Dietrich.

The career tech labs will allow students to experience hands-on education within the construction/electric/carpentry, HVAC and welding fields.

The expansion project will be funded by the district’s American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds. That money will also go toward other academic and student-based programs for the district.

“This is money that was given to us to do something that is a longstanding improvement project in our district that will improve the educational experience for kids for many, many years,” Dietrich said earlier this year.