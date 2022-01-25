Hamburger icon
Huber Heights schools to hire former Talawanda chief as interim superintendent

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
13 minutes ago

The Huber Heights Board of Education is expected to vote Tuesday to make former Talawanda Superintendent Kelly Spivey the district’s interim school superintendent.

The school board has a special meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the district offices, 5954 Longford Road. They will discuss the hiring of the superintendent and then move into executive session. The meeting agenda documents include an interim contract for Spivey that could run as long as July 1.

Spivey was previously the Talawanda superintendent until 2017. She is currently the executive director of High Aims, an education organization in southwest Ohio that impacts student achievement.

Current Huber Heights Superintendent Mario Basora announced recently he plans to leave the district on Feb. 2 to take a job in the private sector.

Basora said he had heard from hundreds of people wishing him well and asking him to stay since he made the announcement. He has been with the district for two and a half years. Previously, he was the superintendent of Yellow Springs schools for nine years.

“So my heart is heavy right now,” Basora said. “I feel a lot of love and please know that I definitely love you all back.”

