Huber Heights school superintendent resigns

At the end of his resignation letter, Basora said of serving as superintendent, “It has been a tremendous honor; an honor I have taken very seriously, where I have always tried to act with the highest integrity and honesty in all of my actions. Hopefully, I lived up to your expectations and made the lives of Warrior children better during my time leading the district.”

The Board of Education must accept Basora’s resignation at a board meeting on Thursday before he can officially resign. His last day of work will be determined at the meeting.