Huber Heights school superintendent resigns

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
53 minutes ago
Basora had been with the district for 2½ years.

Huber Heights Superintendent Mario Basora announced Wednesday that he will resign as superintendent and take a job outside of the public education sector.

At the end of his resignation letter, Basora said of serving as superintendent, “It has been a tremendous honor; an honor I have taken very seriously, where I have always tried to act with the highest integrity and honesty in all of my actions. Hopefully, I lived up to your expectations and made the lives of Warrior children better during my time leading the district.”

The Board of Education must accept Basora’s resignation at a board meeting on Thursday before he can officially resign. His last day of work will be determined at the meeting.

The school board also will lay out plans for who will lead the district after Basora leaves and how the district will go about hiring a new superintendent.

Basora noted in his resignation letter that while COVID-19 has been a challenge to lead through, it is a “small part of the calculus” in his decision to resign.

Basora has been Huber Heights’ superintendent for 2½ years, after spending nine years as superintendent of Yellow Springs schools.

Basora said he intended to support the school board and the next superintendent in any way possible. He thanked the board, students, staff, parents and community for the opportunity to serve.

“While we regret to see him leave, we are confident that our schools will continue to flourish and that our priority of learning excellence will persevere,” the district said in a statement to parents. “During this transition, our students will undoubtedly still receive the safe and quality education they deserve.”

