Huber Heights schools consider reinstating mask mandate tonight

“At this time, the number of staff out with illness combined with a nationwide shortage of qualified substitutes has made maintaining a safe and quality in-person learning environment unfeasible at Valley Forge Elementary,” Basora said.

COVID-19 cases have exploded locally, across Ohio and around the U.S., causing many school districts to adjust plans for classes on the fly.

School officials said students will learn “synchronously” (following the normal Valley Forge time schedule) using their school-issued Chromebooks. They encouraged parents and students to watch the student’s email, Google Classroom and Seesaw accounts closely for further information from teachers regarding Google Meets, online assignments and more. Parents and students can also email teachers directly with questions.

Students are expected to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as Monday, Jan. 17, is Martin Luther King Day, Basora said.