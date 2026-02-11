Huber Heights schools leader to resign, take new job

The Elmwood school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23, and the next Huber Heights school board meeting is scheduled for March 12.

He won’t be leaving his post until July 31, which is when his contract runs out.

“The decision to pursue this position was not taken lightly. My connection to HHCS has had a profound impact on me, both as a young person and, now, professionally,” Enix said in the letter. “I graduated from Wayne High School in 1993 and was excited to return as superintendent in July 2022.”

Enix said moving to northwest Ohio made sense for both him and his wife and they have been thinking about making a move for a while.

“The Elmwood Local Schools superintendent position, and the tremendous opportunity it provides professionally, has created the best of both worlds for us,” Enix said. “We are excited about what the future will bring.”

He said he was proud of the work he has done in Huber Heights and enjoyed the people he has worked with.

“Some of the finest people I have met and worked with during my career are here in HHCS, and you will be greatly missed,” Enix said.