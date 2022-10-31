Huber Heights schools seeking grant for safety upgrades

One priority is to implement a visitor management system in each building, which would allow for staff to screen all visitors. By scanning an ID, or manually inputting identification information, each visitor will be screened against the sex offender registry, along with any other locally-customized databases. Visitor management systems can also be used to store accurate and up-to-date information to ensure students are released only to approved guardians.

The district also plans to place additional cameras throughout the each building. “We already have cameras throughout the district, but we feel that there are some dead zones that could be improved by adding some additional,” Doll said.

The installation of window security film in more areas of the buildings is another goal, he said. Also known as Solar Tint, this security film works by preventing window and door glass from shattering, which has the potential to allow easy access by intruders. Again, this is a feature already implemented in several areas throughout the district.

“We have this on windows in strategic locations, but we want to finish the exterior, lower levels, as well as install the tint on interior windows and doors to add that additional layer of security,” Doll said.

Current safety features already implemented throughout each building also include secondary locking systems known as “Night Locks,” along with school resource officers and security guards, with plans to recruit additional. The district’s collaboration with the police department is crucial to overall safety, as well, Doll said.

“Huber Heights schools has an excellent, outstanding relationship with the Huber Heights Police Division and Fire Division,” he said, adding that both departments assist the district with staff training, as well as lockdown and active shooter drills.