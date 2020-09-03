Huber Heights student shows toy gun to online class, could face discipline

Students and parents reported a Huber Heights junior high student showed a gun Thursday during an online class, which police determined to be a toy gun painted black.
No threats were made by the Weisenborn Junior High School student, the Huber Heights Police Division stated in a release.
“At this time no charges are expected against the student,” the release stated. “The officer’s findings were relayed to the Huber Heights Schools and they will follow up according to their policies.”
Huber Heights Superintendent Mario Basora thanked the students and parents who reported the incident, and said the safety of students and staff is of paramount importance.
“No threats or comments were made by the student to anyone in the virtual classroom,” he said. “We believe our students are safe and not at risk of harm.”
While criminal charges are ruled out, discipline from the school is possible for the student, who was not home alone at the time of the incident.
“Our junior high administration will meet with the student and their parents very soon, do a thorough investigation, decide if the student’s actions violated our code of conduct, and then assign a disciplinary consequence if the code of conduct was violated,” Zack Frink, communication specialist for Huber Heights schools said.