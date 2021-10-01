dayton-daily-news logo
X

Huber Heights superintendent warns of escalating TikTok ‘challenges’

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
7 minutes ago
Students risk suspension, expulsion or legal trouble for some trends, including one that encourages ‘smacking a staff member,’ superintendent says.

Huber Heights Schools warned district families Friday about social media trends that could have dire consequences for youths who participate.

In recent weeks Huber Heights Schools were among districts across the nation dealing with the so-called “devious licks” social media trend in which students record themselves stealing things such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering Schools reports students participating in ‘devious licks’ social media trend

Superintendent Mario Basora said remnants of that vandalism are ongoing in a letter issued Friday.

“Many buildings in our district have been forced to create a schedule for bathroom use or use hallway monitors to reduce opportunities for destructive behavior,” Basora said.

The district this week became aware of other challenges, including ones that encourage “smacking a staff member” and “kissing someone’s girlfriend at school,” he said.

“We are extraordinarily concerned that continued student participation in these challenges will not only disrupt our learning environment, but also increase our students’ risk of suspension or expulsion,” Basorasaid. “Students who inappropriately touch or place their hands on another student or staff member can also face legal consequences. … These actions are not OK and will not be tolerated.”

Basora asked families to talk about the TikTok challenges and the grave consequences for those who participate as well as students who record and share the videos.

In Other News
1
Ohio launches new unemployment fraud reporting measures; processing...
2
Experts: Local COVID-19 cases might have peaked, but hospitalizations...
3
New Ohio COVID-19 dashboard shows delta, other variants
4
Still making weekend plans? Here are a few ideas
5
Ohio COVID cases show signs of decrease, but ‘not a reason for us to...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top