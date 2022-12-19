Huber Heights to increase water rates in 2023

Huber Heights council approved an increase in water rates, as well as budget legislation for 2023, during a special meeting last week.
The meeting was held Thursday following the cancelation of the Monday, Dec. 12, regular city council meeting, which was rescheduled due to the absence of Councilman Ed Lyons. Lyons was absent again on Thursday, citing planned family obligations. All other members were present.
Council voted on Thursday to approve an ordinance that would increase the city’s water rates by 7.5%, beginning with the Feb. 1, 2023, billing cycle. This increase, which is estimated to raise the water portion of an average monthly utility bill by $2.66, will allow for collection of an estimated $500,000 to be used for engineering and design of $4 million worth of water main replacements, according to city staff.
The ordinance passed in a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Don Webb voting no. In a comment to Dayton Daily News on Saturday, Lyons said he had planned to vote against the ordinance.
“I thought the water rate increase was a little premature,” he said, adding that staff is set to be briefed on water main replacement options and details in a staff meeting early next year and he felt this meeting needed to happen prior to any decisions regarding rate increases.
A vote was also held Thursday to approve an amended version of the proposed 2023 budget. Council members first approved an amendment to the budget, which allocated an additional $3.2 million for water infrastructure purposes. The proposed budget already included $1.3 million in allocated water infrastructure funds, bringing the total budgeted amount to $4.5 million.
The vote to amend the budget passed 6-1, with Webb voting against. The amended 2023 budget proposal was then passed 7-0.
Council voted down a piece of legislation Thursday which would establish an amended organizational chart outlining staffing levels — a resolution that was first rejected in a 4-3 vote on Nov. 28. Dissenting council members cited concern over the proposal to change the “parks manager” position to “parks technician,” situating the position within the department of public works.
The organizational chart legislation was unanimously voted down by all council members Thursday.
“I would like to reiterate that I plan not to support this due to the fact that I think it’s a step backwards in the parks department,” Councilman Glenn Otto said prior to Thursday’s vote.
Councilman Mark Campbell added that he felt the establishment of a parks manager was something council was “very proud of,” and stated he could not support the organizational chart as it stands.
