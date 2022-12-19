Huber Heights to increase water rates in 2023

A vote was also held Thursday to approve an amended version of the proposed 2023 budget. Council members first approved an amendment to the budget, which allocated an additional $3.2 million for water infrastructure purposes. The proposed budget already included $1.3 million in allocated water infrastructure funds, bringing the total budgeted amount to $4.5 million.

The vote to amend the budget passed 6-1, with Webb voting against. The amended 2023 budget proposal was then passed 7-0.

Council voted down a piece of legislation Thursday which would establish an amended organizational chart outlining staffing levels — a resolution that was first rejected in a 4-3 vote on Nov. 28. Dissenting council members cited concern over the proposal to change the “parks manager” position to “parks technician,” situating the position within the department of public works.

The organizational chart legislation was unanimously voted down by all council members Thursday.

“I would like to reiterate that I plan not to support this due to the fact that I think it’s a step backwards in the parks department,” Councilman Glenn Otto said prior to Thursday’s vote.

Councilman Mark Campbell added that he felt the establishment of a parks manager was something council was “very proud of,” and stated he could not support the organizational chart as it stands.