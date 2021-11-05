Huber Heights unveils Veterans Memorial to public Saturday

Huber Heights was able to source the black granite from the U.S., but it pushed the opening date of the memorial from May to November, and sourcing the granite from an American supplier increased the cost by $10,800.

The final cost of the memorial park was $905,879.89, said Scott Falkowski, interim city manager for Huber Heights.

Council received a $788,000 bid to build the memorial park in February from Outdoor Enterprises, which was awarded the contract. Council approved $1.56 million in bonds to pay for the park at the beginning of March.

Mayor Jeff Gore said there was a private group of citizens who formed a committee for a veteran’s memorial and began raising funds. The private group and city staff worked to bring the memorial to reality, he said.

“I’m so proud of the memorial and the veterans it represents and am excited that we’re finally bringing the recognition to the people who deserve it the most ... our veterans,” he said.

Council-at-large member Nancy Byrge said many people in Huber Heights are either veterans or active-duty military, so the memorial will be important to the city.

“We are proud of our military heritage and the positive values that their service brings our community,” she said. “I am so proud to have been a part in bringing this educational memorial to our city to honor all those who have served our country to preserve our military history and to allow families to honor their loved ones.”

Kate Baker, Ward 3 council member, said the memorial, ”shows the military families and veterans of our city that we appreciate their service and sacrifices, especially those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

She added, “I am personally moved by the beauty of this memorial when remembering members of my family and friends who are veterans. Hopefully, this memorial will also help educate those in our community who do not know a veteran as to what they have done to keep our country free.”