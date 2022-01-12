Huber Heights woman killed in Missouri plane crash

Amanda D. Youngblood, 35, of Huber Heights, and George F. King, 55, of Westerville, were the only two people on the plane when it crashed around 7:19 p.m. outside of Defiance, Missouri, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The airplane departed from the Spirit of St. Louis Airport at 7:10 p.m. and was set to fly to Denver. The plane climbed 8,000 feet when it started to turn left and head back east while descending. Air Traffic Control attempted to contact the pilots about the change but did not receive a response, according to the NTSB.