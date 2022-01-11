Police investigating after person reports finding body in Xenia

Police are investigating after a person reported finding a deceased person in Xenia Tuesday morning.
The person contact police regarding the body at 7:35 a.m., according to Xenia police dispatchers. The deceased person was reportedly discovered in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North Detroit Street.
Police were investigating near a walking path by a CenterPoint Energy natural gas facility.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
About the Author