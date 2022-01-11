Hamburger icon
Police investigating after person reports finding body in Xenia

Xenia police responded to Hollywood Boulevard after a deceased person was reportedly found on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Xenia police responded to Hollywood Boulevard after a deceased person was reportedly found on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

By Kristen Spicker
55 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a person reported finding a deceased person in Xenia Tuesday morning.

The person contact police regarding the body at 7:35 a.m., according to Xenia police dispatchers. The deceased person was reportedly discovered in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North Detroit Street.

ExploreCOVID hospitalizations reach all-time high in region
Police were investigating near a walking path by a CenterPoint Energy natural gas facility.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

