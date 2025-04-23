Human remains found during renovation in Greene County

A person found human remains while renovating a home in Greene County Tuesday.
Bones were discovered at a Xenia Twp. house as the person was rehabbing the property, said Warren Hensley, an investigator with the Greene County Coroner’s Office.
He said some of the bones are “definitely human” and others are “possibly human.”
Hensley declined to say what types of bones were found, but said they appear to come from the same person.
Texas Equusearch responded to help exhume the remains, which were then take to the coroner’s office for further investigation.
It’s not clear how long the bones have been there, but Hensley said they could be pretty old.
The incident remains under investigation.
