Humane society announces special adoption event ahead of Super Bowl

Since this is Super Bowl 56, the humane society said it will offer 56% off every adoption on Friday and Saturday at the main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road and the MeowZa Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall.

In a release, human society president and CEO Brian Weltge said, “A lot of our animals may be considered underdogs. They come to us from a variety of different - and sometimes difficult - situations, but we are here to support them, give them confidence and find them their second chance.”