Humane society announces special adoption event ahead of Super Bowl

Wendy was the Humane Society of Greater Dayton's Pet of the Week of Nov. 15, 2021

Local News
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has announced a special adoption event to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals going to the Super Bowl.

Since this is Super Bowl 56, the humane society said it will offer 56% off every adoption on Friday and Saturday at the main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road and the MeowZa Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall.

In a release, human society president and CEO Brian Weltge said, “A lot of our animals may be considered underdogs. They come to us from a variety of  different - and sometimes difficult - situations, but we are here to support them, give them confidence and find them their second chance.”

“We love doing everything we can to give these animals a second chance,” he said, “and we love to be their cheerleaders as these underdogs become the MVP of their new forever home.”

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

