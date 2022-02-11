Humane society announces special adoption event ahead of Super Bowl

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has announced a special adoption event to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals going to the Super Bowl.
Since this is Super Bowl 56, the humane society said it will offer 56% off every adoption on Friday and Saturday at the main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road and the MeowZa Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall.
In a release, human society president and CEO Brian Weltge said, “A lot of our animals may be considered underdogs. They come to us from a variety of different - and sometimes difficult - situations, but we are here to support them, give them confidence and find them their second chance.”
“We love doing everything we can to give these animals a second chance,” he said, “and we love to be their cheerleaders as these underdogs become the MVP of their new forever home.”
