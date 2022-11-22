Hunger is not a choice, giving is

I hope that as you read this, you live in a home that has access to affordable, nutritious food to sustain yourself and your family. There is a sad reality that one in six people in our community – many of them children -are in a situation where they live with food insecurity and might not know where their next meal will come from. Those who are hungry in our community include seniors, low-income workers, those who find themselves in a first-time emergency, and individuals and families who have been impacted by the pandemic and its economic fallout over the past three years.

Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Valley Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank, Inc. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Valley Food Relief raised more than $190,000, providing more than 950,000 meals. Every penny donated to Valley Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.