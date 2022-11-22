Hunger is not a choice, giving is

Dear Reader,
I hope that as you read this, you live in a home that has access to affordable, nutritious food to sustain yourself and your family. There is a sad reality that one in six people in our community – many of them children -are in a situation where they live with food insecurity and might not know where their next meal will come from. Those who are hungry in our community include seniors, low-income workers, those who find themselves in a first-time emergency, and individuals and families who have been impacted by the pandemic and its economic fallout over the past three years.
Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Valley Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank, Inc. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Valley Food Relief raised more than $190,000, providing more than 950,000 meals. Every penny donated to Valley Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.
There’s something special about the Dayton community, the way we look out for one another. We stand together during hard times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.
Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.
Sincerely,
Jana Collier
Publisher
Dayton Daily News
Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:
- Go to DaytonDailyNews.com/foodrelief to give online
- Send a check to Valley Food Relief, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417
- Look for the envelopes inserted in the Dayton Daily News on December 4, and December 18.
