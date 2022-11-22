BreakingNews
JUST IN: Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hunger is not a choice, giving is

Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Local News
By Jana Collier
19 minutes ago
Here’s how to donate to the Dayton Daily News’ Valley Food Relief campaign

Dear Reader,

I hope that as you read this, you live in a home that has access to affordable, nutritious food to sustain yourself and your family. There is a sad reality that one in six people in our community – many of them children -are in a situation where they live with food insecurity and might not know where their next meal will come from. Those who are hungry in our community include seniors, low-income workers, those who find themselves in a first-time emergency, and individuals and families who have been impacted by the pandemic and its economic fallout over the past three years.

Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Valley Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank, Inc. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Valley Food Relief raised more than $190,000, providing more than 950,000 meals. Every penny donated to Valley Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.

There’s something special about the Dayton community, the way we look out for one another. We stand together during hard times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.

Sincerely,

Jana Collier

Publisher

Dayton Daily News

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

- Go to DaytonDailyNews.com/foodrelief to give online

- Send a check to Valley Food Relief, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417

- Look for the envelopes inserted in the Dayton Daily News on December 4, and December 18.

In Other News
1
Medical marijuana in Ohio: Bill could add conditions including...
2
Ohio State, Michigan fans: We want to hear from you
3
JUST IN: Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand
4
Thanksgiving dinner cost: What impact will inflation have this year?
5
Dayton backs out of deal to turn former school building into...

About the Author

Jana Collier
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top