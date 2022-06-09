Husband dies after helicopter crash that kills wife near Greenville

Charles Zimmer, 34, died Thursday morning at Miami Valley Hospital, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported. His wife, 35-year-old Krista Zimmer, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday on the driveway of the couple’s home in the 5000 block of Hogpath Road in Neave Twp.

When deputies arrived, they found two people trapped in a helicopter that was on fire, Sheriff Mark Whittaker said. Bystanders and deputies worked together to free the victims from the wreckage.