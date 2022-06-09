Husband dies after helicopter crash that kills wife near Greenville

A man critically inured in a fiery Tuesday morning helicopter crash that killed his wife at their property near Greenville succumbed to his injuries.
Charles Zimmer, 34, died Thursday morning at Miami Valley Hospital, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported. His wife, 35-year-old Krista Zimmer, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday on the driveway of the couple’s home in the 5000 block of Hogpath Road in Neave Twp.
When deputies arrived, they found two people trapped in a helicopter that was on fire, Sheriff Mark Whittaker said. Bystanders and deputies worked together to free the victims from the wreckage.
“It was through heroic efforts of deputies who arrived on scene as well as some bystanders who were working hard,” Whittaker said. “They were using buckets of water from a nearby house and fire extinguishers, trying to beat back the flames while they tried to get the one occupant out.”
Charles Zimmer was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, Whittaker said.
The Zimmers owned the helicopter, which was registered to Charles Zimmer. It is unknown whether the crash happened as it was attempting to land or take off, the sheriff said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.
