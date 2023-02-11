I-70 westbound closed due to car crash Saturday morning

A car crash occurred on I-70 westbound near Brandt Pike in Huber Heights Saturday morning.
The call came in at 11:19 a.m. on reports of a crash, Huber Heights dispatch said. At least two vehicles are involved, according to dispatch.
No information is available on injuries or details. I-70 westbound is currently closed due to the crash.
Additional details are not yet available.
Crews are still on scene.
The crash is under investigation.
