I-70 westbound closed due to car crash Saturday morning

Local News
By , Staff Writer
54 minutes ago

A car crash occurred on I-70 westbound near Brandt Pike in Huber Heights Saturday morning.

The call came in at 11:19 a.m. on reports of a crash, Huber Heights dispatch said. At least two vehicles are involved, according to dispatch.

No information is available on injuries or details. I-70 westbound is currently closed due to the crash.

Additional details are not yet available.

Crews are still on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

