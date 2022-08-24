I-71 north requires full closure for Ohio 123 bridge work

Beginning at 10 p.m. tonight, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Warren County maintenance facility will close Interstate 71 North at the Ohio 123 interchange periodic bridge maintenance on the bridge over I-71.
The closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday, and while northbound I-71 is closed, motorists will be re-routed by way of the Ohio 123 exit and entrance ramps to and from and to I-71.
For ongoing and detailed traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.
