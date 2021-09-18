I-75 South closed in Moraine after crash that trapped 2 in vehicles

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are closed at the Dryden Road exit in Moraine due to a crash at around 1 a.m. this morning.
According to Moraine dispatchers, two people were reportedly trapped in the vehicles during the crash.
Their condition and whether anyone else was injured in the crash is currently unknown.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
