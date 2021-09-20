Piqua crews pull man out of river after jump from bridge

Crews rescued a Piqua man Monday afternoon who jumped from the Guernsey Street bridge into the Great Miami River following a police call about a domestic disturbance.
Piqua Police Lt. Jeremy Weber said officers were called at 12:30 p.m. to a home on West Water Street but the man in his early 60s was gone.
Police had been searching for the man when a 911 caller at 12:35 p.m. reported that a vehicle was abandoned on the bridge, he said.
Weber said he responded to the bridge and spotted the man in the water after he apparently had jumped about 25 to 30 feet.
Piqua fire crews pulled him from the water and began life-saving measures, Weber said.
The man had a pulse when he was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center but Weber said he is believed to be in critical condition.
Need help?
If you or someone you know is in suicidal crisis, call 911 or go to an emergency room. Help also is available at Ohio’s 24/7 Crisis Text Line by texting 4HOPE to 741741 or the crisis hotline: 1-800-273-8255. Or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255/TALK (1-888-628-9454 for Spanish speakers).