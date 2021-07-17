Montgomery County coroner responding to crash on I-75 southbound near Dixie Highway

Investigators from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are responding to the crash on I-75 southbound near Dixie Highway, indicating that at least one person has died in the crash.
The highway is closed in the area after a crash that reportedly involves multiple vehicles. Initial reports show that at least one person may have been trapped after the crash.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported that at least one person was transported to Kettering Medical Center, though the extent of their injuries is unknown. The crash was reported just before 3:45 p.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of the crash, which reportedly caused heavy damage to the vehicles involved.
There is no word on when I-75 will reopen. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.