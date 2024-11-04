‘I had no intention of falling in love, but that’s what happened’: An adoption story

Dameron met Ryan, Ava and Ruth, who came into her care as foster care placements, in 2022. On Friday, Dameron signed off on the adoption of the three children.

“I had no intention of falling in love, but that’s what happened,” Dameron said. “As we went through different challenges, and I got to understand a lot of the trauma that they’ve been through, I decided that their journey stops with me.”

Friday was National Adoption Day. More than 100 children in Montgomery County are still waiting for their forever homes, according to Montgomery County Children Services.

Last year, 80 adoptions were finalized locally. Montgomery County Probate Court Judge David Brannon said most adoption proceedings are closed to the public, but National Adoption Day allows families and the community to learn more about the journey associated with opening a home to adopted children.

Amanda and Michael Lovette adopted 4-year-old Payton on Friday morning, surrounded by friends and family. Payton came into their care in 2023 as a foster care placement.

“Payton has just been a joy, and it’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to get to be his parents, because he’s an amazing kid,” Amanda Lovette said tearfully.

Several other adoptions were finalized on Thursday. Montgomery County Children Services Associate Director Craig Rickett said the annual adoption event is special.

“We believe every child, regardless of age, deserves a safe and loving home,” he said.

Rickett said reunification with relatives is the first goal when children come into custody of the county, but that can’t always happen.

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said time and effort go into each adoption case. As many as 800 children are in the custody of the county at any given time.

“So many people have come together through this journey that these children and these families have gone through, and to see it culminate in such a beautiful way… this is just the beginning,” she said.

Adoptive or foster parents must be 18 or older and have sufficient financial resources to support a child and provide housing.

Children Services provides the 24 hours of required pre-service training at no cost and facilitates the required home study. The county also hosts informational meetings for foster parenting and adoption every month, with the next one scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Haines Children’s Center.

Dameron said foster care, and now adoption, have been rewarding and humbling chapters in her life. She’s received support from her two adult children, her friends and other loved ones throughout the process.

But more importantly, she’s very excited to see what Ryan, Ava and Ruth discover as they get older.

“I don’t want them to have to wonder what home they’re going to next,” she said. “I am their last stop until they reach adulthood. And beyond that. When you become a parent, you never stop.”