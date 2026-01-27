Breaking: Icy conditions close I-75 North at U.S. 35

Icy conditions close I-75 North at U.S. 35

Interstate 75 North was closed at U.S. 35 late Tuesday morning on Jan. 27, 2026, to allow crews to treat the highway for icy conditions. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Interstate 75 North is temporarily closed in Dayton due to icy conditions on the highway.

“I-75 Northbound at U.S. 35 is going to be closed due to icy conditions to allow crews to salt and treat the road,” Dayton police posted on social media.

The post came shortly after a crash was reported in the area.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call about a crash near I-75 North and U.S. 35 at 9:58 a.m. Additional details about the crash were not available.

We will update this story as more information is available.

