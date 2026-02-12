Icy conditions lead to crashes on I-70 in Huber Heights

“The ramp was completely covered in ice, and the vehicle lost control and rolled over,” said Huber Heights police Sgt. Joshua Fosnight.

A man and two women were in the vehicle. The man and one of the women were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

They were outside of the vehicle and talking when police arrived, Fosnight said.

A second crash was reported at 7:28 a.m. at the same location. No injuries were reported.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews have been requested to treat the area for icy conditions, according to police.

“We are encouraging everyone taking that exit to use extreme caution and slow way down or find an alternate route for their commute this morning,” Fosnight said.

While daytime temperatures are back over freezing in the Miami Valley, overnight lows are still in the 20s.

Snow melt can freeze overnight, so drivers should continue to be alert, especially while driving at night or in the morning.