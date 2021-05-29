ICYMI: Five uplifting stories in the Miami Valley

“As these graduates begin their lives as responsible adults, we are honored to be able to give them a fresh start by relieving their student debt to the university,” Pinkard said in a release issued by the college.

Dayton Arcade has residents for first time since 1978

There are 110 new apartments opening in the Dayton Arcade called the Art Lofts.

For the first time in more than four decades, people are living in the Dayton Arcade.

Fifteen units are leased and occupied, and all 110 apartments could open by mid-June ― a notable milestone because new housing is a key component of the massive massive transformation of the downtown complex.

The Art Lofts at the Dayton Arcade are unique housing units that are part of a “city-within-a-city” development unlike anything close by in the region, offering live, learn, work, play and create options, said John Gower, urban design director and placemaking engineer with CityWide and the city of Dayton.

Documentary by Dave Chappelle, ‘American Factory’ directors to close 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle's still-untitled documentary, co-produced by Oscar-winning directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, will close the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Credit: PILOT BOY PRODUCTIONS 2020 MATHIEU BITTON Credit: PILOT BOY PRODUCTIONS 2020 MATHIEU BITTON

A documentary about Dave Chappelle’s 2020 comedy specials in Yellow Springs and tying in the Black Lives Matters protests in the region last summer will premiere this month in New York.

The still-untitled documentary is being co-produced by Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Productions and Yellow Springs filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, whose documentary “American Factory” won an Oscar in 2020.

The new documentary will premiere at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall June 19 as the final film aired as part of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Dayton Dance Initiative returns with ‘unBound’ at Dayton Masonic Center

(left to right) Dayton Dance Initiative company members Miranda Dafoe, Devin Baker, Emilia Dagradi, and Quentin Sledge. (Mural by Tiffany Clark). Credit: MARGOT AKNIN Credit: MARGOT AKNIN

The ever-increasing return of live performing arts in the Miami Valley continues with Dayton Dance Initiative’s presentation of “unBound,” slated Friday, June 4 at Dayton Masonic Center.

Founded in 2019 by former Dayton Ballet company member Jocelyn Green, Dayton Dance Initiative is a collaboration between local and professional dancers from Dayton Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, and Arthur Murray Dance Center. The troupe primarily allows dancers more creative opportunities, especially in terms of choreographing, while also providing employment during their “off” season and ample time to simply connect as colleagues.

Having debuted in 2019 at the PNC Arts Annex followed by a virtual presentation last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the troupe is excited to perform live at Dayton Masonic Center. Organizers particularly feel the concert’s title reflects the dancers’ desires to reexamine themselves and their creativity as artists.

Daytonian of the Week has kept Fairborn full of music for 25 years

Fairborn resident Gary Johnson has been the Fairborn Civic Band's director since its establishment in 1996 when the band got together for their first performance, the Fairborn Independence Day Parade. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

As the Fairborn Civic Band has become more established and ingrained in the community the past 25 years, one man has been leading the way.

Fairborn resident Gary Johnson has been the band’s director since its establishment in 1996 when the band got together for their first performance, the Fairborn Independence Day Parade.

Johnson’s family moved to Fairborn in 1975 when his father was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as the Commander of the 661st Air Force Band of Flight. Following in his father’s footsteps, Johnson went to work as a freelance musician after high school, and years later, decided to pursue a career in teaching music.

