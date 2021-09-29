Ideas welcome: Coalition launches this year’s PDAC process

If you have ideas about how to make life in the Dayton region better, the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee wants to hear from you.
The committee, sometimes called “PDAC,” is seeking input on ideas and projects worthy of lobbying and government funding. It’s the first step in the 2021-22 prioritization process.
Sponsoring organizations with projects that are community or government-oriented and benefit the people of the region are eligible, the Dayton Development Coalition said.
To submit a project, sponsors should complete the PDAC questionnaire, which is found online here. Projects must be submitted online by Nov. 5.
A questionnaire should be filed even if one was filed previously, the coalition said.
Questions? Michael Gessel, the coalition’s vice president of federal government programs, and Project Coordinator Tyler Clogg will host a webinar on the PDAC process at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 via Zoom.
Review panels evaluate submissions in the following areas: defense; economic development; hospitals, health care and human services; quality of life; and transportation and government services.
All submissions — including supporting documents included with the questionnaire — are open to public review, so project sponsors are discouraged from including proprietary or sensitive information.
Additional information about the process, including questionnaire instructions, can be found here.