Impact Ohio conference to be held Friday in Dayton

The 2021 Impact Ohio Dayton Regional Conference is a partnership effort with the Success Group, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Dayton. The Dayton Daily News is a sponsor.

Ted Bucaro, executive director for Government and Regional Relations at the University of Dayton, said he sees the Impact Ohio Dayton Regional Conference as an opportunity for members of the community to network and hear first-hand from elected officials, business leaders and local experts.

“The University of Dayton is pleased to partner with Impact Ohio to bring another regional conference to the Miami Valley. We look forward to hearing the speakers and panelists discuss issues important to the region,” Bucaro said.

The Success Group, the presenting conference sponsor, launched Impact Ohio in 1984.

Impact Ohio expanded in 2017 after interest in the conference grew.

“After each conference we hear how much value our attendees gain from our expert-led panels and the opportunity to network with other attendees,” Flatter said. “Because of this enthusiasm, we had the desire to share Impact Ohio with other communities.”

The Dayton conference is endorsed by the Ohio Democratic and Republican parties.