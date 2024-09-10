Impairment suspected in deadly Trotwood crash

6 hours ago
Impairment is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman in Trotwood Saturday evening, according to a crash report.

Lakeisha Brown, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. No other injuries were reported.

Around 8:11 p.m. Saturday, Brown was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu west on Free Pike and crossing the state Route 49 intersection when a 2020 Dodge Ram ran a red light and hit the Malibu, read a crash report filed by Trotwood police.

The Dodge went off the left side of the road and into a cement median. The Malibu went off the right side of the road before coming to a stop.

Crews removed Brown from the car using mechanical means, according to the crash report. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 45-year-old man, is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

