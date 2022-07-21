Improv comedy showcase ‘Whose Live Anyway?’ with Drew Carey headed to Fraze Saturday

“Something different always happens, and if we get a standing ‘O,’ the audience gets to pick the last game,” he said.

The games require performers to improvise scenes and make up songs. Audience members will even be able to take the stage to help with some of the games. In particular, Moving People is a game where audience members move the actors’ body parts as they improvise a scene.

Proops said he is partial to the game Greatest Hits, where two performers are pitchmen for an album based on audience suggestions and the other performers have to make up the songs on the spot. Whatever the game, the group of performers will make it work.

“You have to remember, I’ve been doing (improv) a long time,” he said. “We are up there every night. We’re like a baseball team. We play every day. It’s like a release. You have to remember we’re comedians; where our soul should be there’s a void.”

Saturday’s show is extra special because Carey only appears at a handful of shows. Proops said performing and traveling with this group is always a good time. He also noted performers don’t have to learn lines which is a plus.

“It’s like lightning in a bottle,” he said. “It’s always amazing fun. We laugh at each other. We try to get a standing ‘O’ every night.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Whose Live Anyway?

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park, Blvd., Kettering

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Cost: $30-$75. Ticket prices will go up $5 on the day of the show.

Tickets: Visit fraze.com.