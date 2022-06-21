In split vote, Miami County approves $6M contract to build one-stop BMV facility

In addition to the motor vehicle agencies, the county plans to use the new building to house the county Department of Development, including its regional building inspection department.

Commissioner Greg Simmons said he hears frequent complaints about the current One Stop location, including the lack of parking and the difficulty those doing business there have leaving the property, given continued development to the north along Experiment Farm Road. He said he’s also heard from the county auto title department about the increasing rent.

“This is about the public and the citizens of Miami County … It is terrible. It will cost us money in the beginning, but once this bond is paid off, we will make money for a long period of time,” Simmons said.

The building, Commissioner Ted Mercer said, “Will be state of the art and (will) service Miami County for a number of years ... It is an investment … I think it is the right thing to do.”

If the commission, after reviewing the eventually completed facilities analysis, determines the One Stop Center is top priority, Westfall said he “will whole-heartedly support the project.”

The commission vote approved the construction project with Arcon Builders Ltd. of Arcanum for a cost not to exceed $6,270,000.

