In split vote, Miami County approves $6M contract to build one-stop BMV facility

TROY — The Miami County commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to move forward with a contract to build a $6.27 million One Stop Center for vehicle-related businesses. The vote came after Commissioner Wade Westfall suggested tabling the project for several reasons, including current economic conditions.
Westfall said the county has a number of facilities challenges and projects in the work that need to be prioritized once a facilities analysis commissioned earlier this year is complete. The One Stop Center project “does not make economic sense” at this time, he said.
“With a severe downturn in the economy, rising inflation the likes we have not seen in four decades, material and supply chain issues, and trending revenue decline, I believe it would make more sense and would be prudent for us to table this matter until we complete the facilities analysis,” Westfall said.
He thinks the public continues to be “well served” by the current One Stop Shop for motor vehicle business, which includes the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, county auto title services and state patrol vehicle inspections, Westfall said. That building on Experiment Farm Road north of Ohio 41 in Troy is privately owned with space leased by the government entities with businesses there.
The county would own the new One Stop Center three miles south at Barnhart Road and Ohio 55 in Troy and would receive rent from tenants.
In addition to the motor vehicle agencies, the county plans to use the new building to house the county Department of Development, including its regional building inspection department.
Commissioner Greg Simmons said he hears frequent complaints about the current One Stop location, including the lack of parking and the difficulty those doing business there have leaving the property, given continued development to the north along Experiment Farm Road. He said he’s also heard from the county auto title department about the increasing rent.
Simmons said almost everyone he talks with about the current shop complains about lack of parking and problems leaving the property due to heavy traffic.
“This is about the public and the citizens of Miami County … It is terrible. It will cost us money in the beginning, but once this bond is paid off, we will make money for a long period of time,” Simmons said.
The building, Commissioner Ted Mercer said, “Will be state of the art and (will) service Miami County for a number of years ... It is an investment … I think it is the right thing to do.”
If the commission, after reviewing the eventually completed facilities analysis, determines the One Stop Center is top priority, Westfall said he “will whole-heartedly support the project.”
The commission vote approved the construction project with Arcon Builders Ltd. of Arcanum for a cost not to exceed $6,270,000.
