Indianapolis man indicted for sexual conduct with 14-year-old girl in Dayton

Clifton Earl Montgomery Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to his grand jury indictment.

Montgomery is accused of approaching the girl while he was in a vehicle on Nov. 1, 2020, and asking the girl to get inside. Then he drove to a house on Maplewood Avenue in Dayton, where the sexual conduct was reported to have happened, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.