Indianapolis man indicted for sexual conduct with 14-year-old girl in Dayton

A 40-year-old Indianapolis man is wanted after his indictment Thursday in a sex case involving a 14-year-old girl in Dayton.
Clifton Earl Montgomery Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to his grand jury indictment.
Montgomery is accused of approaching the girl while he was in a vehicle on Nov. 1, 2020, and asking the girl to get inside. Then he drove to a house on Maplewood Avenue in Dayton, where the sexual conduct was reported to have happened, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.
The girl reported the incident the following day, he said.
A warrant was issued for Montgomery’s arrest.