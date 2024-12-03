Infant left in baby box at Lebanon fire station; Children Services notified

An infant left at a newborn safety incubator in a Lebanon fire station has been taken to a hospital and Warren County Children Services has been contacted, authorities said.
The baby girl was discovered Monday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. shortly before the Lebanon Communications Center received an alarm from the safety incubator at Fire Station 41 on North Broadway, according to Lebanon police.
Lebanon police and fire crews responded shortly after the alarm was received and the infant was taken immediately by fire officials to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, police said in a news release.
Messages left with Lebanon police were not immediately returned and attempts to reach Warren County Children Services have not been successful.
Under Ohio law, a parent may voluntarily deliver their child who is not older than 30 days, with no intent to return for the child, in various ways, according to police.
They include a peace officer, a hospital employee or an emergency medical service worker by calling 9-1-1 and staying with the child until those officials arrive, police said.
Another option is a newborn safety incubator provided by specified authorities, according to police.
About the Author